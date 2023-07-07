5 must-watch movies of Aishwarya Rajesh streaming on Sony LIV

A powerhouse of talent, Aishwarya Rajesh continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional performances and magnetic screen presence. With a career spanning over a decade now, she has proven her mettle by consciously choosing character-driven roles that have won audience hearts and received accolades from critics as well as her fans. It is her understated portrayal of characters and the quality of projects that she does that make everyone look forward to her movies.

With her recent Tamil release Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Aishwarya effortlessly embodies the character with an unwavering performance. Along with Farhana, immerse yourself in these captivating movies featuring the supremely talented Aishwarya Rajesh.

Here are the details to what and where to watch!

Thittam Irandu – (Plan B)

Directed by Vignesh Karthick, this Aishwarya Rajesh starrer is a crime thriller that follows the journey of police Inspector Aathira. From a transfer in job to falling in love with her co-passenger on the bus journey, everything seems perfect in Aathira’s life. But an unexpected phone call, carrying the news of her childhood best friend, Surya going missing, turns her life upside down. Following the clues of Surya’s car accident, Aathira is convinced that there is something much more sinister going on. Will she succeed in uncovering the secret behind this mysterious accident or is there more than meets the eye?

Where: Sony LIV

Kanaa – (Not Out)

Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Not Out is a story of a farmer’s daughter, who aspires to become a cricketer and represent the country in the Women’s Cricket World Cup. She witnesses many hurdles on this journey, but will she fulfil her dream, or will be let down by the difficulties? A mega-hit at the box office, Aishwarya’s portrayal of her character Kowsi was much appreciated and even won her the 66th Filmfare award south for Best Actress – Critics.

Where: Sony LIV

Vada Chennai – (Chennai Central)

This action-thriller narrates the story of a proficient carrom player, who sets foot in the world of crime and joins forces with local gangsters to settle their feuds. However, he decides to take them down when they plan to wipe out his locality. The film highlights the dark and gritty reality of the life in the underworld and it will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable twists and turns.

Where: Sony LIV

World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is a romantic drama directed by Kranti Madhav. An amalgamation of four love stories set against different backdrops. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Where: Sony LIV

Farhana

Last but not the least is the recent release of Farhana, a thriller drama in which Aishwarya plays the titular role. Farhana chronicles the life of a woman from a conservative family after she takes up a job at a call center under dire circumstances to provide for her family and her ailing child. As she adjusts to the newfound freedom in her life, she realizes that everything comes at a price and must fight back to get her life back on track. Written and directed by Nelson Venkatesen, Farhana features Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Anu Mol, and Aishwarya Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is produced by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabu under their banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.

Where: Sony LIV