5 reasons to curl up with Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha: A heart-warming tale of sisterhood

Craving a dose of heartwarming goodness? Look no further than “Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha,” a documentary gem releasing on Open Theatre this June 14th! The documentary is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tanuja Chandra and produced by Anupama Mandloi. Here’s why this film promises to perfectly scratch your cinematic itch:

Sisterhood Goals: Witness the beautiful bond between two sisters, Sudha and Radha, who navigate life’s twilight years with grace and humor. Their unwavering support for each other is an inspiration for us all.

A Director’s Touch: Acclaimed filmmaker Tanuja Chandra brings her talents to the table, weaving a sensitive and insightful portrait that celebrates the enduring spirit of these remarkable women.

Laughter and Warmth: The film promises a delightful blend of playful banter, shared laughter, and moments of quiet intimacy. Prepare to be touched and tickled in equal measure!

A Celebration of Life: “Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha” is a testament to the beauty of aging. It shows us how to face our golden years with courage, resilience, and a surprising lightness.

Something for Everyone: Whether you have cherished aunts, value sisterly bonds, or simply appreciate heartwarming stories, this documentary has something to offer everyone.

So, cuddle up on your favorite couch with some popcorn and tissues, and get ready to be whisked away by the magic of “Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha” on Open Theatre this June 14th!