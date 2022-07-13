5 reasons to watch Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha in theatres!

The entire squad of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has inspired excitement among cinemagoers as they traversed Indian cities for promotions. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the action-drama has hit the big screen much to the delight of the audience. We bring you the top five reasons that make the film a must-watch in theatres.

An intense love story in the first chapter

One of the reasons why Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has been one of the most awaited films is the love and the big success its first chapter, Khuda Haafiz garnered on OTT. The prequel follows the journey of a newly married couple, who are in jeopardy when the wife goes missing under mysterious circumstances. The intense love story outlines the hardship of a helpless common man looking for his wife in a foreign land. The film concludes with a happy ending, however, moving on towards normalcy is far from easy for the couple. The second chapter captures the reality of the couple trying to escape their past and fight the perils of the present.

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s chemistry

The reel couple made an adorable pair in the first chapter. Right from its trailer to its songs, especially Jaan Ban Gaye and the emotionally intense scenes of this movie, their chemistry as Sameer and Nargis were unmissable. In the film, Nargis (Shivaleeka) is disturbed by the demons of her past and Sameer (Vidyut) is trying his best to keep her from spiralling into trauma. The songs of the movie show glimpses of the couple enduring the passage of a hard time. The movie depicts the journey of a couple trying to overcome shared trauma.

The action world of the second chapter

While the high-octane action sequences of the first chapter remain branded in the memory of the viewers, the second chapter kicks the daredevilry up a notch with action superstar Vidyut Jammwal and director-writer Faruk Kabir leading the charge. The song features a first-of-its-kind action song titled Junoon Hai, a grisly combat sequence shot in the mud mire of a prison and a brilliant chase sequence in Egypt.

The soulful music album of the year

The music of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is a journey to the soul. The songs stir romance, the pain of separation and devotion as they propel the narrative forward and enrich listeners. After the love Jaan Ban Gaye got, listeners had been waiting for the album of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha to drop and they were not disappointed when it did. Chaiyaan Mein, Rubaru, Junoon Hai, and Aaja Ve are the four songs in the said album. It is a collective of moving songs which have been intricately written and passionately performed. With elements of Sufism, old-world romance and the spirit of going all out for the one you love, the album is shaping up to be the soulful album of the year.

A test of love

After the drop of its trailer and trending music, fans are excited to witness the ‘agni pariksha’ (a test of love) depicted in the action-drama. The film outlines the ordeal of Sameer and Nargis essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. Both are tasked with facing challenges posed by circumstances and society. The couple goes through an ordeal that tests the limits of their love whilst looking for their missing daughter.

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, a Panorama Studios production, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah and written and directed by Faruk Kabir. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, this action drama is now in theatres.