5 reasons why Pokémon fans should be happy this weekend!

Every child once in their growing days must have owned a Pokémon game whether it was a card or a soft toy, Pokémon has left a mark on each kid during their childhood. Once in a kid’s life they must have watched an episode or a movie before leaving for school or classes, Pokémon was part of everyone’s life. Few years later, Pokémon hit a toll as the fandom of the character was disappearing since there were no new shows or movies which were launched. However, there’s good news for all the Pokémon lovers now as Voot Kids brings together 21 movies, 11 seasons and 10,000 minutes of content on their platform.

Here’s a rundown on why Pokémon fans should look out for this weekend.

1.Pokémon series

We were all introduced to Pokémon through the series. As we grew older, the seasons went on, new characters and locations were added. Years passed by, and we still watched the series or played the video games.

2.Pokémon movies

When the Pokémon movies were first introduced in India, the audiences were in awe by Pikachu and Ash Ketchum as they explored new locations, made new friends and enemies along the way. The movies which were loved by fans were “I Choose You” and “Pokémon White/Black”.

3. Pokémon Games

Since the introduction of Pokémon Go and Unite the most popular games ever, fans’ imaginations are going crazy with the gameplay possibilities of making Pokémon in the open-world scenario. We can all just wait to be mesmerized soon if something like that happens.

4. Pikmin Bloom

It’s good news for all the Pokemon fans out there as Pokemon GO developer launches new AR game ‘Pikmin Bloom’ for IOS.

5.Gotta Catch ‘Em All: Pokémon Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary

For many younger millennials, the words of the opening lines of the original Pokémon theme — “I wanna be the very best, like no one ever was” can send waves of nostalgia.