5 Taapsee Pannu roles that prove she has always chosen the unconventional

Taapsee Pannu has consistently chosen roles that refuse to put her in a box. From playing a young woman caught in a courtroom battle to stepping into the shoes of a spy, a real-life sharpshooter and a woman questioning the foundations of her marriage, the actor has repeatedly gravitated towards characters that demand something new from her.

Her next, Gandhari, promises to take that experimentation a step further. The Netflix revenge thriller follows a mother searching for and trying to rescue her kidnapped child. As anticipation builds around Gandhari, here is a look back at five films that saw Taapsee venture into distinctly different worlds and demonstrate why she remains one of the more adventurous actors of her generation.