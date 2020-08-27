5 times Akshay Oberoi shone on the screen as a performer!

Navigating auditions in the entertainment industry, Akshay Oberoi has had an arduous journey, but he has created a quite a path for himself. The Kaalakaandi actor has established his presence on various platforms including theatre, cinema and OTT. Given his acting mettle and versatility, Oberoi has had viewers embrace and appreciate him in different roles. Here are the top five memorable characters embodied by the actor that stuck with the viewers.

Flesh

One thing that was hard to miss in the OTT series, Flesh was the terror-invoking and drug-addled character, Taj played Akshay. Set in the murky world of flesh trade and human trafficking, Flesh is the complex story of two girls who get entangled in it. Oberoi essayed the role of an antagonist who is deranged to no end. The actor described his part in the series dark, gritty, complex, and unpredictable. The appreciation for the role came to him much before the series hit the digital scene. After its streaming, Oberoi’s performance has been reviewed as brilliant and layered. The critics were bowled over by his menacing act.

Hum Tum And Them

Hum Tum And Them is a digital series that chronicles the story of two people who get a second chance at love, but they feel apologetic about it. It’s a family drama that touches upon the struggle that everyone goes through while trying to make their family happy. Akshay is seen essaying the role of a quadragenarian, who is a father to teenagers. Acting opposite Shweta Tiwari, he sported a bespectacled and salt-and-pepper look in the series. The actor won the hearts of the viewers with his carefree spirit as a father and a man in love.

Laal Rang

Laal Rang is a crime thriller that tells the story of an impressionable Rajesh, who joins hands with Shankar, who is involved in the illegal trade of blood. Akshay enacted the role of Rajesh, a small-town guy, who is credulous, dreams big and wants to impress his girlfriend. The versatile actor stood out in the film as he aced his part as a guy enamoured by Shankar’s flashy lifestyle and bad influence. Oberoi impressed critics and viewers with his power-packed and convincing performance. The actor sprung quite a surprise with this role because he was never seen as a messed up regular guy before.

Junglee

Junglee is a family-adventure film. Its story revolves around a vet, who on his homecoming to his father’s elephant reserve, reunites with his childhood friend- Bhola, the elephant, and fights international poachers. Akshay plays the role of a forest officer, who is hand-and-glove with the poachers. The actor portrays the antagonist to the T in the film, so much so that it’s easy to root against him.

Gurgaon

This is the film that brought a different challenge for the actor. In the neo-noir thriller film, Akshay plays Nikki Singh – a boxer and the wayward son of real estate tycoon. The actor shone in the film, which captures a power struggle in a real-estate clan headed by a crusty tycoon struggling to live down his violent past. What viewers noted about Oberoi in this film is how he amped up its intensity as a seething young man who feels undervalued and is overentitled.