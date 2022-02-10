5 times Alia Bhatt dolled up and looked super cute!

Alia Bhatt is the fashionista of tinsel town. The popular actress is always in the spotlight for donning colourful chic styles in the city. Be it film promotions, show launches, vacations or award ceremonies the diva wins hearts everywhere she goes. The actress has been gracing Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards since 3 years, in her most stylish pieces. She admits, the award show is special to her as it celebrates kids. From hot reds to spicy oranges and super cool blues she has explored mini-a lines, denims, maxi dresses precisely the whole of the primary color palette for the extravagant awards.

Let us drool over Alia Bhatt’s mind-blowing fashion moments over the years

The actress looked absolutely ravishing as she adorned ox blood silky tube dress and graced the orange carpet with her chirpiness

2. She made heads turn sporting the elite ruffle sleeved, classic red full-length dress as she posed for the shutterbugs

3. The actress set the award stage on fire wearing a cute yellow shirt and blue pleated skirt and performed alongside iconic Nicktoons

4. Alia dazzled in fiery neon orange skater dress and grooved to peppy numbers with Nicktoons on either of sides.. Isn’t that cute!