5 times Patralekhaa showed her range as an actor

Patralekhaa has steadily carved a reputation as one of the most fearless and versatile performers of her generation. From playing a small-town woman with grit to embodying real-life inspired characters, she has proven that no role is too complex for her. Here are five standout performances that reflect her incredible range:

Phule (2025)

Stepping into the shoes of Savitribai Phule, Patralekhaa takes on one of her most challenging roles yet. This historical biographical drama marks a turning point, proving her commitment to telling stories that matter.

CityLights (2014)

Her debut opposite Rajkummar Rao showed her raw potential. As a young mother struggling to survive in Mumbai, Patralekhaa delivered a heartbreaking performance that set her apart right from the start.

Bose: Dead/Alive (2017)

Taking on the role of Nandini, she held her own in a web series that was led by Rajkummar Rao. With quiet intensity and conviction, she added depth to the story, proving she could shine in the OTT space as well.

Badnaam Gali (2019)

A quirky comedy-drama where Patralekhaa played a surrogate mother with sass and sensitivity, balancing humour with emotional grounding showing she isn’t afraid to experiment with genres.

IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)

Her recent performance in the gripping series cemented her as one of the most talented actresses of today. Playing a woman caught in an unimaginable crisis, she combined vulnerability and courage, earning rave reviews.