5 years of Baahubali 2: How SS Rajamouli, Prabhas pioneered the wave of Pan India cinema

The opening of Baahubali: The Conclusion was nothing short of a carnival. Five years ago today, the only thing on the minds of people who headed for early morning shows (6 am or even earlier) of the SS Rajamouli epic was to find their seats on time before the show began. It was nothing less than a phenomenon that we saw at Indian cinema with crowds thronging the theatres for a film with grounds in regional cinema.

The wave created by Baahubali, is creating noise right now with films like Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR which primarily have south Superstars in lead, have become the talk of the town now. The madness and craze that Prabhas created throughout the country with Baahubali is still unmatchable, as the fanclubs spread across all over Punjab, Bihar and Patna.

Almost six years after SS RajamaulisBaahubaliroared at the box office, this year we saw how South movies pan India outings have taken the world by storm, weather its their larger than live sets, action sequences, vfx and outstanding work by the cast, and all together they gave audience a full paisa fasool entertainment.

Almost two years after the first part, SS Rajamauli finally answered the most asked question, why Kattapa killed Bahubali? S.S. Rajamouli dilivered the answer with a powerpack second part which not only broke the box office records of the first part but also become the first south Indian movie to reach the top spot of the highest grossing Indian movie ever. The movie is the highest-grossing Indian movie with a total domestic gross of ₹1,429.83 crore.