6 times Divya Khosla Kumar broke the internet with her outstanding fashion statements!

We are talking about none other than the Bollywood diva Divya Khosla Kumar who not only has always been highly acclaimed for her direction & acting skills but has also been on the top of her fashion sense. Styling, Fashion and Divya they all go hand in hand. There are many times Divya has left us all awestruck with her super beautiful and jaw dropping looks. Be it any event in the town, a wedding or a party she always shines and stands out with her exceptional outfits. On that note let’s take a look at some of her super classy and gorgeous looks that took the internet by storm.

Throwback to Divya’s birthday post from 2021. She she looked stunning in a the vibrant and bold colour, neon that not many can carry off with such ease. Trust her to rock it like the queen she is!



2. When it comes to sarees, a simply draped saree is what comes to our minds but Divya has something more when it comes to styling herself with gorgeous garments. Here she was seen in an all golden glittery ready to wear mid slit saree with a bold eye look which complimented her beauty so well.

3. These pictures of Divya are something to die for! A simple black outfit with a side slit has taken her fashion game up a notch. She teamed it with a ‘no makeup’ and it enhanced and defined her features really well. This simple yet elegant look had all her fans swooning over her simplicity and beauty within no time.

4. Golden is something we guess Divya likes the most and also loves experimenting with. She again took her golden plunge neckline backless dress outfit look to gram and made everyone turn heads for her beauty.

5. Divya’s white long ruffle bandeau gown with a beautiful trail is just what made everyone’s jaw drop. She looked hot and beautiful with diamond accessories and a hairstyle which made it tough for us to take our eyes off!



Each and every outfit worn by Divya has had the audience commenting left, right and centre and inspires women across the globe to pull out their notepads and take notes! Which was your favourite internet-breaking look ?