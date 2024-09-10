6th Edition of the Prestigious South Indian Business Awards (SIBA) to be held on 13th September 2024 in Dubai

The 6th edition of the prestigious South Indian Business Awards (SIBA) is set to take place on 13th September 2024 at the luxurious Taj Dubai, just a day prior to the grand SIIMA 2024 event. Known for celebrating the success stories of South Indian business leaders and achievers, SIBA continues to provide a unique platform for both established and emerging entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and inspire.

SIBA has evolved into more than just an award ceremony. Over the years, it has played a vital role in positioning South India as a prime investment destination with world-class facilities. By working in collaboration with various state governments, SIBA is committed to attracting international businesses to the region, offering tailored insights based on critical business drivers, and aiding companies in making informed decisions efficiently.

Since its inception in 2016 in Singapore, SIBA has grown exponentially, with previous editions being held in key global cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Bengaluru. Following the overwhelming success of the 2023 edition in Dubai, SIBA 2024 returns to the city to bring together the most influential business minds from across the globe.

This year, the distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Galla Ramachandra Naidu, Chairman of the AmaraRaja Group, in recognition of his enduring contributions to the business world.

Previous years’ winners include Dr. Krishna Ella & Mrs. Suchitra Ella, Ms.Brahmani Nara (Heritage), Mr.Vidit Atreya (Meesho), Mr.Chaitanya Peddi (Darwinbox), Mr. Pawan Chandana (Skyroot), Mr. Allu Aravind (Aha Media), and Mr. Murali Yadama (MYK Laticrete), who have each made significant contributions to their respective industries.

This year’s event will be attended by distinguished guests such as TG Bharath (Minister for Industries, Andhra Pradesh), Raj Nayak (Media Veteran), Sridhar Gadhi (Quantela), Vishnuvardhan Induri (Founder SIIMA & CCL), Jaydev Galla (AmaraRaja), Suresh Rayudu (Srinivasa Hatcheries), Rohit Chennamaneni (DarwinBox), Rishikesh SR (Rapido), Chaitanya Muppala (Manam Chocolate & Almond House), Srikanth Bolla (Bollant Industries), and Sundari Patibandla (iSprout). Awards will be presented across multiple sectors, including Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace, Food & Agriculture, Leadership, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Entrepreneurship, Start-ups, Sustainability, Hospitality, and Automobiles.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India, who was the Chief Guest of SIBA 2023 in Dubai commended the efforts of SIBA’s Board, stating, “Platforms like the South Indian Business Awards serve as catalysts for global recognition of entrepreneurial excellence. By highlighting the achievements of South Indian business leaders and innovators, SIBA not only honours their success but also inspires future generations of entrepreneurs to contribute to economic growth on a global scale. These enabling events are essential for fostering international collaboration, showcasing South India’s potential, and driving investments into the region.”