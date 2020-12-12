7 Days, 1 House and India’s top influencers as inmates – MX Player drops the trailer of its one-of-a-kind reality series MX TakaTak Fame House

The battle of fame sees many an emotion – love, hate, drama, sensational fights and the fire to win – all of which you can expect in MX Original Series MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1. This unique reality series will see 18 top influencers of the country put under one roof for 7 days and with all of them gunning for one thing – more fame.

Hosted in Goa, this digital first initiative saw influencers from different cities come together to create, collaborate and chill – all while having fun, of course! The handpicked influencers from the MX TakaTak community will innovate and create new content that sets new trends for the users to enjoy and follow on the short format video app. The maiden edition will see a new theme each day with multiple tasks and all they need to do is innovate and showcase their talent to reach millions of new fans.

This inmates of the Fame House includes digital stars – Nisha Guragain, Shalvi Chauhan, Deepak Joshi, Rizwan Khan, Lucky Dancer Lucky, Aashika Bhatia, Amulya Rattan, Ayush Yadav, Rush Twins, Tariq Khan, Wish Rathod, Saloni Mittal, Vishal Kalra, Sofia Ansari, Kanishka Sharma, Ridhima Jain, Swati Sharma and Veerangna.

7 days, 1 house and a head-on battle for fame – get set to witness one of the biggest races for recognition with MX Original Series MX TakaTak Fame House Season 1.