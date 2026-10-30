7 performances that prove Taapsee Pannu is one of Indian cinema’s most dependable and bankable stars

Taapsee Pannu has consistently proved herself to be one of the most dependable and bankable stars in Hindi cinema. With her ability to lead films, take on challenging roles and connect with audiences through strong performances, she has carved a distinct space for herself in the industry. From hard-hitting dramas and gripping thrillers to action-packed roles, Taapsee has demonstrated impressive range while making bold choices. From Pink to Gandhari, here are seven performances that showcase why she continues to be a force to reckon with.

Pink

Pink remains one of the most defining films in her career. Her portrayal brings the character’s struggle to the forefront while strengthening the film’s powerful message about consent and women’s rights. With a box-office collection of ₹104.30 crore, Pink became an important milestone in her journey, highlighting her ability to lead a socially relevant story and connect with audiences through a performance that continues to resonate. Badla

Badla sees Taapsee as Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman accused of murder. As the mystery unfolds, her changing accounts of the incident keep the audience guessing about what really happened. Taapsee balances vulnerability with an air of mystery, holding the audience’s attention throughout the film. With a box-office collection of ₹140.47 crore, Badla showcased her command over the thriller genre and her ability to make layered characters work within a tightly written narrative. Naam Shabana

With this she stepped into the centre of an action-driven story, playing Shabana Khan, a young woman recruited into an intelligence agency. She brings conviction to the character’s transformation into a skilled operative, balancing physical action with emotional depth. The film, which earned ₹55 crore at the box office, placed a female character at the heart of an action narrative. It showcased Taapsee’s willingness to explore new genres and take on demanding roles, further strengthening her position as an actor capable of carrying a project with confidence. Haseen Dillruba

Here Taapsee plays Rani Kashyap, a woman caught in a complicated marriage and a murder investigation. Flawed, unpredictable and layered, Rani constantly challenges the audience’s expectations. Taapsee navigates the film’s mix of romance, mystery and dark humour with confidence, making her character intriguing at every turn. The film’s strong digital run further highlighted its audience appeal, spending 21 weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English films. It also ranked No. 1 in eight countries during its weekly runs, underlining Taapsee’s reach beyond theatrical releases. Thappad

In Thappad, she plays Amrita, a woman who questions her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. Her restrained and emotionally honest performance captures the quiet strength of a woman who chooses to stand up for her self-respect. With a box-office collection of ₹45 crore, the film also sparked important conversations around relationships, consent and personal boundaries. It further established Taapsee as a performer capable of leading meaningful stories that connect with audiences beyond the screen. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

In Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, she returns as Rani, taking the character’s complicated journey forward in a story filled with new twists, danger and shifting loyalties. She once again brings an intriguing mix of confidence, vulnerability and unpredictability to the role, keeping audiences invested in Rani’s choices. The sequel continued the franchise’s digital momentum, spending five weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English films and ranking No. 1 in seven countries during its weekly runs. Its performance reinforced the audience interest in the world of Haseen Dillruba and Taapsee’s ability to headline a successful thriller franchise. Gandhari

With Gandhari, Taapsee takes on a physically demanding and emotionally intense role, showcasing a new side of her as a performer. The role required extensive physical preparation and challenging action sequences, reflecting her commitment to pushing boundaries. The film also made its mark globally, trending at No. 1 among non-English films in 17 countries on Netflix. With Gandhari, Taapsee reinforces her ability to lead a film while taking on roles that demand both physical and emotional strength.