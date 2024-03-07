7 shows to watch on Sony BBC Earth as the channel turns 7

Sony BBC Earth is one of the most loved factual entertainment channels that makes viewers Feel Alive through its breathtaking shows and world-class documentaries. With a content library that ranges from natural history to science and engineering, travel and adventure to people and culture, the channel has something in store for everyone. As Sony BBC Earth celebrates its 7th anniversary, we bring to you a list of must-watch shows on the channel.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure: The show takes viewers on a culinary voyage with actor Joanna Lumley as she unravels the mysteries of staple spices. From the remote Banda Islands to the picturesque landscapes of Jordan, Lumley’s journey delves into the rich history and cultural significance of spices that have shaped civilizations for centuries.

Chasing Monsters: Watch fishing enthusiast and adventurer Cyril Chauquet seek out dangerous creatures in remote corners of the planet.

Lonely Planet – Stressbuster: Amidst the chaos of modern life, Lonely Planet’s exploration of unconventional stress-relief methods across Asia brings in solace. From adrenaline-pumping activities to serene retreats, it highlights unique ways to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.

Deadly 60: Steve Backshall takes on a thrilling quest to uncover the world’s deadliest creatures. Across six continents, the extraordinary diversity of wildlife is portrayed as Backshall navigates through treacherous landscapes in pursuit of nature’s most formidable predators.

One Cup, A Thousand Stories: Delve into the captivating tale of tea, from its humble origins in China to its global influence on culture and sustainability. Through stunning visuals and gripping narratives, people can explore the landscapes and traditions that define the world’s favorite beverage.

Planet Earth II: Captured with ultra-high-definition detail, Planet Earth II takes viewers through the jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands and cities of the world. It uncovers the extreme forces that shape life in each of these iconic landscapes and the extraordinary survival techniques.

Earth’s Great Rivers: The show takes viewers on an epic river voyage down the Amazon, Nile, and Mississippi, uncovering the hidden treasures and astonishing wildlife. Through cutting-edge technology and breathtaking cinematography, they can experience the awe-inspiring grandeur of these legendary waterways.

