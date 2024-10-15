9XM unveils Musical Tambola: A daily game show for music lovers with exciting rewards

9XM, the popular music channel known for its vibrant tunes and engaging content, is thrilled to announce the launch of Musical Tambola, an interactive game that airs every day at 9 AM. With the catchy tagline Subha Kisi Ka Chehra Dekha, this game is set to bring a fresh twist to morning entertainment for music lovers across the country.

Musical Tambola invites viewers to connect with their favorite celebrities while enjoying the music they love. The format is simple yet exciting: as viewers enjoy a lively playlist, a QR code will flash on their screens. Players can scan this code with their smartphones to access their tambola tickets. The challenge lies in matching the celebrity faces showcased on TV with the ones on their digital tickets. Each correct match not only brings a sense of accomplishment but also a chance to win fantastic daily prizes!

The game is made even more thrilling with partnerships from well-known brands such as Cadbury 5 Star and Spykar India, offering exciting rewards for participants. Additionally, every week, one lucky player will take home a spectacular bumper prize from Jaipan Home Appliance, ensuring that there’s always something to look forward to.

To participate, viewers can easily register by visiting 9xm.in/tambola. With Musical Tambola, mornings just got a lot more fun! Tune in daily at 9 AM for a chance to play, enjoy great music, and win incredible prizes. It’s time to gather your family and friends, turn up the volume, and join in on the excitement—Musical Tambola is here to make your mornings brighter!