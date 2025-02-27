A comforting partnership: Trajectory teams up with shark Ritesh Agarwal

In a bid to make comfort accessible to all, Delhi-based startup Trajectory has been revolutionizing the ergonomic comfort products’ industry. Founded by Raghav Mahajan and Himanshu Verma, former product developers, Trajectory began its journey with a single sleeping bag.

Appearing on Shark Tank India 4, the founders sought 1 crore for 2% equity, sparking curiosity among the sharks. Anupam Mittal questioned the necessity of featuring on Shark Tank India, given the wide availability of similar products in the market, while Namita Thapar inquired about the brand’s unique value proposition. Defending their vision, Raghav and Himanshu emphasized that Trajectory is more than just a commodity, it’s a brand built on innovation and customer-centric comfort solutions.

After intense negotiations, Trajectory finally secured a deal with shark Ritesh Agarwal—50 lakhs for 3% equity, plus 50 lakhs in debt at 8% interest. Expressing their excitement, the founders Raghav and Himanshu shared, “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Ritesh Agarwal on Shark Tank India 4. Our experience on the show was incredible, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase our comfort products to a wider audience and build awareness for the need to take care of one’s health and comfort in everyday life. Shark Ritesh’s deep understanding of our business and his willingness to support our vision will help us take Trajectory to the next level and make our products more accessible across India.”