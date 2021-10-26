A compilation of favorite Pokémon shows and movies of all times

We all grew up watching Pokémon, whether it was through the trading cards, games, anime series, or the movies. Pokémon made a place in every child’s life through their growing years! The character has come a long way from where it started and for many fans the journey has been an emotion. Over 2 decades ago, Ash maintained his appearance as a teenager and never seems to age! Now, the fans have a moment to rejoice and relive the craziness of Pokémon as Voot Kids brings the widest and biggest content library of Pokémon on the platform.

Here’s a compilation of all your favorite Pokémon shows and movies you can binge watch over this weekend!

1.Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

This is where the journey begins for Ash Ketchum! A 10-year-old boy full of imagination and dreams that are almost too big for his village Pallat Town – Plus a burning desire to become the ultimate Pokemon master.

2.Detective Pikachu

An absolutely world class detective and exceptionally clever speaking Pikachu whom only Tim can understand and everyone else can simply hear him say “Pika-Pika.” Also, the first live-action Pokémon film that gave us a totally different experience. And, the world was humming Pika-Pika-Pikachu as soon as the movie was released.

3.Pokémon Black/Pokémon White

These are two separate movies which are almost the same except for a handful of scenes. An avid fan knows that there’s no point in watching both movies, but we all know that they do give one of the strongest plots of the Pokémon movies in entire series.

4.Pokémon XY

It’s time for Ash and Pikachu to set off on their adventures in the Kalos region! They are joined by new friends – A genius Clemont, his sister and Serena. Ash and his friends explore this unique region, meet all kinds of new Pokémon, and embark on a fascinating new mystery, where dreams & adventures begin!

5.Pokemon Journey’s: The Series!

Fans who are looking forward to seeing the further adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu won’t have long to wait as the little fans will get a chance to relive the journey.