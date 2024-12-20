“A dream come true for us” – Priya Atlee on her Bollywood debut as a producer with Baby John

After delivering two successful films as a producer in Tamil cinema, ‘Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae’ (2017) and Andhaghaaram (2020), the powerhouse duo Atlee and Priya Atlee are making their Bollywood debut with ‘Baby John’. Produced under their banner, ‘A for Apple Productions’, the highly anticipated action film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is directed by Kalees. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, is set to have a grand release in cinemas on December 25th, 2024.

Ahead of the grand release, the team hosted a grand event where Priya Atlee, shared her heartfelt emotions about this project and said, “We are very happy to be here because it’s like a dream come true for us as. We are just babies this is our first production in Bollywood,”

She also extended her thanks to Murad Khetani and lead actor Varun Dhawan, adding, “I would like to thank Murad, sir. We learned a lot from him, and he handled this project with so much love. He is a family now to us. Thank you, Varun sir, for trusting us.”

Priya further expressed her appreciation for her husband Atlee, stating, “I learned a lot from him.” She also extended her heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, particularly director Kalees, whom she described as “a family member.”

Speaking about his role in their journey, Priya remarked, “We are proud to launch our own family member Kalees. He is a friend to us and has been with us throughout our entire journey.”