“A film that took my everything” – Vijay Deverakonda releases Liger poster!

Vijay Deverakonda has just dropped the sexiest poster from his upcoming Pan India film ‘Liger’and it is creating waves in the country like never before. The super hot, young and sexy actor is really looking like the next biggest thing on the block.

Taking to his social media, Vijay shared a poster from his next, where he can be seen all nude, holding a bunch of roses as he wrote-

“A Film that took my everything.

As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.

I give you everything!

Coming Soon

#LIGER

Vijay is sure to leave you dreaming as only he could have pulled off such a hot poster with such ease and swag, leaving fans excited all across the country.

The actor will set the big screens on fire with ‘Liger’ from the 25th of August, 2022.