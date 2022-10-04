A new chapter of love, marriage and threat in the brand-new season of Gul Khan-directed Aashiqana on Disney+ Hotstar

Bringing double the romance and triple the action, Disney+ Hotstar announces trailer of the highly-anticipated second season of director Gul Khan’s romantic thriller, Aashiqana. After winning many hearts for its gripping action, drama and fan-favourite actors – Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey, the new season, releasing on 10th October, will bring before viewers a brand new chapter of Chikki and Yash’s romance.

Taking off from Season 1’s cliff-hanging finale, where Yash and Chikki reluctantly enter into marriage, their love continues to grow as they help each other out of respect and history. Yash, as a suspended cop, enters a new phase of life where he must clear his tainted name, but can he do it alone? As marriage, family and duties take over, past traumas continue to haunt both Yash and Chikki. Will their marriage make them emerge stronger and resilient against the new odds that have roots much deeper than they appear?

Producer and series director, Gul Khan, talking about the new season, said, “We are entering into a brand new chapter of Chikki and Yash’s life and the tables have turned. In Season 2, they will be seen treading paths they had never imagined before. With power-packed action and romance, Aashiqana Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar will reach a new crescendo as the duo face new thorns in their lives.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Aashiqana’s first season saw a phenomenal response from viewers as they fell in love with the series’ enigmatic characters and its riveting plot. The romantic thriller is a shining example of Disney+ Hotstar’s constant pursuit of exploratory storytelling. As the show enters its second season under Gul Khan’s expert directorial lens, viewers can expect the unexpected in this all-new chapter.”

Actor Khushi Dubey, sharing the success of Season 1 and what to expect from the next season, said, “You know that feeling when your dreams do come true? I have been overwhelmed by the love and appreciation the show has received so far. In a way, it feels like, along with Chikki, I am also getting to live my dream in real life as the show rolls out a new season on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan sharing about the new character developments said, “In Season 1, we saw Yash in a powerful role as a celebrated cop, but in Season 2, we will see him in a completely new avatar. It explores his strengths and weaknesses when his uniform is taken away from him. I am very excited for this season because it takes a very unconventional tone with his marriage and chemistry with Chikki entering a new dimension. Can’t wait to see how viewers react to their new chapter on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second season will see the show’s ensemble cast that includes Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira D Mehra, Rati Pandey, Anurag Vyas and Siddhant Karnick reprise their roles. Along with them, the series will also see talented actors Niyati Fatnani, Rekha Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Aamir Khan, Dipali Sharma, Amit Gupta and Muzaffer Khan appear in pivotal roles in Season 2.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Saturday to find out how Yash and Chikki’s brand-new chapter unravels in Aashiqana Season 2