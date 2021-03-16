A R Rahman and Mehboob comes on board for Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2

The ‘Rangeela’ trio of A R Rahman, lyricist Mehboob and Ahmed Khan comes together after 25 years, Sajid Nadiadwala brings the hit trio together for an action packed Heropanti 2. The maestro is on board to create some extraordinary magic in the film with his music. Ahmed Khan and Sajid both have worked with Rahman at differently in the past.

Ahmed had collaborated with Rahman and Mehboob for his debut directorial feature Lakeer: Forbidden Lines. He had also choreographed the songs for Rangeela which was Rahman’s first Hindi film. Sajid had worked with Rahman on Highway and Tamasha.

Interesting this time A R Rahman will not only be working on composing the songs but will be also creating background score for the entire film. It will be interesting to see the maestro create music for an action packed film like Heropanti 2 whose action is expected to be stylish and sleek. Rahman is expected to compose 5 songs in the film.

The expectations of the viewers is only going to rise with Tiger Shroff’s action and Rahman’s music Sajid Nadiadwala is setting the bar higher than before. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to go on floor soon.