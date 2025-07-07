A.R. Rahman announces Hyderabad as the next Indian pit stop of The Wonderment Tour

Following a triumphant, sold-out engagement in Mumbai, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer, songwriter and global music icon A.R. Rahman is set to bring his critically acclaimed ‘The Wonderment Tour’ to Hyderabad. While Mumbai’s show was part of the international Wonderment Tour’s global premiere, Hyderabad is being designed as a bespoke, standalone stadium concert.

Scheduled for November 8th, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, this marks Rahman’s much-anticipated return to Hyderabad after an eight-year hiatus, following his iconic ‘Encore Tour’ in 2017, which celebrated a quarter-century in music. Now, ‘The Wonderment Tour’ commemorates three decades of his profound influence on the music industry-serving as a sonic odyssey through Rahman’s most iconic homegrown and international film scores, cherished soundtracks and innovative new material.

The tour’s global premiere earlier this year captivated an audience of 50,000 in Mumbai, transforming the live concert experience through a fusion of breathtaking visuals, compelling narrative transitions, and a transformative soundscape that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with timeless emotional resonance. Building on this momentum, ‘The Wonderment Tour’ embarks on its next chapter, with upcoming engagements across the United States and Canada, alongside ‘The Wonderment Hyderabad | A.R. Rahman Live’.

The Wonderment Hyderabad | A.R. Rahman Live presented by Hyderabad Talkies in association with EVA Live and in partnership with Xora, is not just another live event; it is a standalone tribute concert crafted exclusively for the city. Personally curated by A.R. Rahman, this concert reflects his longstanding musical connection with Hyderabad and is tailored to its cultural sensibilities, linguistic diversity and emotional resonance.

‘The Wonderment Hyderabad’ transcends the traditional concert format. It offers a cinematic, multisensory experience that unifies sound, cinema and spectacle—inviting audiences to discover the wonder within. This genre-defying performance is designed as a multilingual celebration of sonic and artistic convergence, with performances in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English. Rahman’s setlist will blend high-energy anthems such as ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ with deeply moving ballads like ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Uyire’, ‘Roja’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Snehithudaa’-all brought to life with dynamic LED displays, orchestral arrangements, and immersive visuals.

A.R. Rahman states, ” With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With ‘The AR Rahman Live in Concert,’ our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music.”

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live states, “We are thrilled to associate with A. R. Rahman and Hyderabad Talkies, continuing our commitment at EVA Live to deliver unparalleled live music experiences. This collaboration embodies our vision of creating unforgettable moments that resonate deeply with audiences as we ignite a new era of live entertainment where music, spectacle, and emotion collide to create pure magic that will redefine your concert experience.”

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, Founder, Hyderabad Talkies states, “We are thrilled to bring The Wonderment Hyderabad and associate with A.R. Rahman for the second consecutive time in Hyderabad, after the iconic 2017 concert that marked a landmark moment in the city’s musical history. This is not merely a concert—it is the genesis of a lasting memory. We are meticulously crafting a soundscape designed to deeply resonate and endure long after the final notes fade. This marks our second A.R. Rahman concert in Hyderabad after eight years, and we are proud to present this standalone experience—‘The Wonderment Hyderabad’—in Association with EVA Live. Our sincere thanks extend to Deepak Chaudhary Founder – EVA Live, Vinay Reddy of Xora and District by Zomato for their invaluable support in realizing this vision.”

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Monday, 7th July 2025 at 12PM IST to Wednesday, 9th July 2025 at 12PM IST on www.priceless.com/music?country=in. The second phase will start from Wednesday, 9th July at 12PM IST to Monday, 14th July at 12PM IST exclusively on the District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 14th July 2025 at 2PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments. All tickets will be exclusively available via District by Zomato.