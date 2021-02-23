A series on former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur being developed

To celebrate late Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, and to pay tribute to him, singers Kailash Kher and Vishal Mishra rendered two songs last month. Penned by Kaushal Kishore and Dr Sagar, the songs were all about celebrating Thakur’s contribution to society. Now, we have learnt that a series on the life of Karooori Kishore is in the works.

A source says, “Writer-lyricist Kaushal Kishore is penning the series and he has already started researching for it. He also visited Karpoorigram recently and met a lot of people as part of his research. Some of the most interesting episodes from Karpoori Ji’s life will be shown in the series. A formal announcement for it will be made soon.”

Meanwhile, Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Namita Kumari was elated when the songs, Jan Nayak and Zindabad released to celebrate her grandfather, and that now a series is being made on his life.

She says, “I’m glad that a series is being made on my grandfather. It’s great to associate with the right people for the project. Kaushal Kishore has already started researching elaborately about my grandfather’s life, which includes his visit to Karpoorigram and to a lot of libraries there. I can’t wait to see the final product.”