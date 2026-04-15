“A storyteller who has quietly redefined stardom” – Ayushmann Khurrana pens a note in TIME Magazine for Ranbir Kapoor as he features in the TIME100 list

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most compelling and influential voices in Indian cinema today, has been featured in TIME Magazine’s prestigious TIME100 list, which celebrates the world’s most impactful individuals. Known for his nuanced performances and a fearless approach to storytelling, Ranbir has consistently pushed the boundaries of mainstream stardom to carve a space that is both culturally resonant and globally relevant.

Honouring his journey and contribution to cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a deeply insightful note, one that reflects not just admiration, but a deeper understanding of what Ranbir represents in today’s cinematic landscape.

Reflecting on the nature of his stardom, Ayushmann wrote: “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels—box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends.”

He goes on to highlight how Ranbir’s impact lies beyond the obvious markers of success, in something far more subtle yet lasting, “Every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity.”

He also highlighted Ranbir’s relevance on the global stage and how he has brought about a cultural change. Ayushmann added, “Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn’t just a movie star; he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures.”

Ayushmann’s tribute not only celebrates Ranbir Kapoor’s artistry but also positions him as a key voice in the evolving identity of Indian cinema. Ayushmann has also been recognised by TIME, having featured on the TIME100 list and later receiving the TIME100 Impact Award, making him the only Indian to be honoured twice within three years.