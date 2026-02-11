“A true professional and a gem of a person” – Anusmriti Sarkar recalls working with Rajpal Yadav

Actor Anusmriti Sarkar recently opened up about her experience of sharing screen space with Rajpal Yadav in the 2023 Hindi romantic drama Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain, and her words reflect deep admiration for the seasoned actor.

Recollecting her time on set, Anusmriti described working with Rajpal Yadav as both inspiring and comforting, especially for an actor navigating emotionally driven scenes in a romantic drama. Despite his legendary status in the industry, Rajpal Yadav ensured the atmosphere on set remained warm, collaborative, and free of pressure.

“Working with Rajpal sir is so professional — he is truly a gem of a person,” Anusmriti said, praising his discipline and humility. “He approaches every scene with complete sincerity, no matter how big or small, and that dedication automatically pushes everyone around him to give their best.”

Anusmriti shared that Rajpal Yadav was always generous with guidance, often helping co-actors understand the emotional depth of a scene while keeping things light with his signature humor. “He knows exactly when to bring fun into the moment and when to switch into absolute seriousness for the shot. That balance is something I really learned from him,” she added.

What stood out most to her was his respect for the entire cast and crew. From technicians to fellow actors, Rajpal Yadav treated everyone equally, reinforcing why he is not only admired as an actor but also loved as a human being.

Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain marked a memorable collaboration for Anusmriti Sarkar, one she says she will always cherish. “Sharing screen space with someone as experienced yet grounded as Rajpal sir was a privilege. He makes you feel seen, heard, and supported as an actor,” she said.

As audiences continue to celebrate Rajpal Yadav’s versatile performances, stories like these from co-stars such as Anusmriti Sarkar further underline his reputation as a consummate professional — and a rare gem in the film industry.