A-Zal plans to collaborate with American rapper Cardi B for 17&11 Nights

New York-based Indian singer songwriter composer A-Zal aka Atif Afzal is releasing his first solo American pop album called ’17 & 11 Nights’ this year. Taking advantage of being in a golden age of female hip-hop, A-Zal is working on collaborating with renowned rapper Cardi B for one of his tracks from the album.

Atif was exposed to rap at a very young age while growing up in West London. He lived in Hounslow, London and went to Hounslow Heath Junior School, where he often practiced rapping with his school friends. He always wanted to do a rap collaboration, and this could be the perfect track and time for it.

These days, it is impossible to open Spotify and not find an American rap track in one of the top playlists. Jamming with an american rap & hip-hop artist such as Cardi B, Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj and DaBaby among others, was always on the cards for A-Zal. The album is in the post production phase and A-Zal is in the works on getting together with various artists to spice up the game.

On his collaboration with Cardi B A-Zal says,”Collaborations are the talk of the town these days and I see more of this happening as time passes by. Rap just brings in so much more flavor and variety to an album. I was able to get a great audio production team for my album, who have worked with pop stars like Justin Bieber and David Guetta. Now, if the collaboration with Cardi B takes shape, it will be one of the most exciting collabs of my musical journey!”

The album consists of a variety of tracks from high octane dance numbers to soul stirring melodious songs. You can hear the album and download the songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Apple Music etc. soon.