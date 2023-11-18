AA Films joins as presenter for Digpal Lanjekar’s Shivrayancha Chhava

Malhar Picture Company is thrilled to announce a strategic distribution partnership with the renowned distributor Anil Thadani’s AA Films for the much-anticipated historical epic, “Shivrayancha Chhava,” directed by Digpal Lanjekar.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing this magnum opus to audiences across the nation. “Shivrayancha Chhava” is set against the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and chronicles the life and legacy of the legendary warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. ‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ marks the first-ever film dedicated to Sambhaji Maharaj to hit the screens. With Digpal Lanjekar at the helm, the film boasts an ensemble cast and promises to be a visual spectacle that transports audiences to a bygone era.

Malhar Picture Company has conveyed their excitement regarding the collaboration with AA Films, expressing, “We feel privileged to be affiliated with Anil Thadani’s AA Films for the distribution of ‘Shivrayancha Chhava.’ The film stands out as a cinematic masterpiece that is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and awe-inspiring visuals. AA Films is dedicated to ensuring that this exceptional piece of art reaches audiences in every nook and corner of the country.”

Digpal Lanjekar, the visionary director and writer behind the project, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I believe Anil Thadani’s AA Films is the perfect partner to bring ‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ to the audience. His passion for cinema aligns with the vision we had for this epic saga, and together, we aim to make this film a memorable cinematic experience for everyone.”

Shivrayancha Chhava is produced by Vaibhav Bhor and Kishore Patkar, with Bhavesh Rajnikant Panchmatia serving as the Associate Producer and Prakhar Modi as the Executive Producer. Under the banner of Malhar Picture Company, the film is both written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 16, 2024, and has been shot extensively all over Maharashtra. The movie has an ensemble cast of Chinmay Mandlekar, Trupti Toradmal, Prasanna Ketkar, Abhijeet Shwetachandra, and Mrinal Kulkarni.

As the distribution gears up for a nationwide release, audiences can anticipate an immersive journey into history with “Shivrayancha Chhava” a film that promises to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.