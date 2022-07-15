Aadil Khan leaves a mark with his performance in Shoorveer

Aadil Khan had wooed audiences with his excellent performance in the action thriller Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story and now the charismatic man has once again cast his spell with a splendid performance in war drama Shoorveer. The series has released today and Aadil has been receiving rave reviews and appreciation for portraying the role of Salim Kamali, an air force pilot.

Social media is buzzing with love and appreciation for Aadil and we too think his performance was par excellence! It’s not everyday that a talent such as his comes into the entertainment industry and with Shoorveer, Aadil has given his all and beyond. His fans are swooning over his good looks and critics are flooding him with messages, well this is surely the icing on the cake for him!

Aadil earlier has revealed how he underwent intense training for his character and on receiving love and such warm appreciation says, ”I’m honestly very touched for all the love and appreciation that have been pouring in since the morning. It really feels great when the audience and critics like your performance and praise you for the same. It feels like all that hardwork has paid off and I look forward to delivering many more appreciable performances in future, till then let the love pour in.”

Aadil has an interesting line up for the coming days and some of his projects are yet to be announced. But definitely Aadil Khan aka Salim Kamali from Shoorveer has all our hearts for the extraordinary performance.