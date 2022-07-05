Aadil Khan took inspiration from his father to get into character for his show Shoorveer

Aadil Khan has been receiving rave reviews after the trailer of his upcoming war series Shoorveer released a couple of days ago. The actor will be seen portraying the role of an air force officer and has recently revealed his source of inspiration for his character.

Aadil belonged to quite a disciplined family as his father was in the Police force and it is his father who inspired him to play the character of an Airforce officer in the web series.

Aadil shares,” My father has always been a disciplined man, a very sincere police officer and a thorough family man. I drew inspiration from him for my character in Shoorveer. Although I am playing a Military personnel in the show and my father was a police officer, he had a lot to offer to me to take inspiration from in developing my character. He always wanted to see me in a uniform and through this show I could make it come true and he is very happy about it.”

The show is slated to release on 15th July and we are looking forward to a splendid performance by Aadil after Special Ops 1.5. Aadil also has some interesting projects in his kitty which are yet to be announced.