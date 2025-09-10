Aaishvary Thackeray pens emotional birthday note for Anurag Kashyap ahead of his debut film Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray is stepping into Bollywood not quietly, but with the grit and ruggedness of a debut that already makes him look like the man amongst the boys. Ahead of the release of his first film Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, the debutant took to Instagram today to pen an emotional birthday tribute to his director and mentor.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Aaishvary wrote, “I am eternally grateful for everything you have brought into my life. The lessons I’ve learned and the many more I know I’ll continue to learn from you. You’ve been the guiding light I never expected to come by. To me, you are more than just my director. You’ve been a mentor, a teacher, a friend and even a father figure.

No matter how hard I try, words will always fall short for what you mean to me.

The past few years with you have been a journey that changed me, not only as an actor, but as a person. With just about a week away from meeting the world, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming mix of gratitude and anticipation. Blessed to have been shaped under your vision, and eager for audiences to finally step into the world we’ve built.

It’s only the beginning of this journey. I look forward to walking many more paths with your knowledge and wisdom as my compass and taking forward all that I absorb, into every undertaking throughout my journey. Thank you for believing in me, for pushing me, for showing me and making me a part of the kind of truth that only you can bring to cinema.

Here’s to your art, your vision. Here’s to you sir. Happy Birthday. @anuragkashyap10″

Aaishvary’s post not only highlighted his admiration for Kashyap but also hinted at the scale of his debut. In Nishaanchi, Aaishvary takes on a challenging double role for his very first film, while also showcasing his musical talent by both singing and composing a song for the project.

Set to hit theatres on September 19, Nishaanchi promises a raw, rugged, and intense introduction for Aaishvary Thackeray, one that cements his arrival as the man amongst the boys in the industry.