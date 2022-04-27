Aamir Khan plays Beethoven on a piano as he further elevates anticipation for his Kahaani, coming tomorrow!

The perfectionist Aamir Khan has been constantly building up the excitement of his fans by coming up with creative posts that keep on taking the internet on the storm as the superstar has come up with the announcement that he will be coming up with a special ‘kahaani’ on the 28th April.

Recently, Aamir took to his social media and was seen getting his hand on the piano playing a beautiful Für Elise by Beethoven while informing his fans how he will be sharing a story with everyone tomorrow on the 28th’ as he said, “Kal milta hu mai ap logo ko”. He mentioned in the caption –

“Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani”

https://fb.watch/cEM14hJzIF/

Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani @RedFMIndia pic.twitter.com/JqdL2zr40G — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) April 27, 2022

Our calendars are now marked for 28th April, as we wait with baited breath for Aamir Khan’s ‘kahaani’.