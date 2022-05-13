Aamna Sharif shines as Roma in Aadha Ishq; earns critical reception for her performance

Aamna Sharif’s much-awaited drama series Aadha Ishq has finally hit the internet today! The versatile actress, known to be of many genres and mediums, walked away with her challenging character of Roma with utmost ease and panache.

Aadha Ishq traces the journey of a mother whose daughter falls in love with her lover. As complex and challenging as the narrative is, Aamna Sharif made it look effortless with her performance. While hailing the stunning actress for her on-point portrayal, a critic wrote, “Aamna, who is seen as Roma in the series, is a treat to watch. She looks stunning on camera and emotes with her eyes.” Meanwhile, her chemistry with Gaurav Arora is also garnering love.

Aamna Sharif has impressed both the critics and the audience for tapping all beats and nuances of Roma. The character style file has also put the fashion police on alert for all the right reasons. The stunning actress looked breath-taking in the drama series, donning a winter fashion collection!

Aadha Ishq, featuring Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead roles, is streaming live on an OTT platform. Don’t miss to watch the show this weekend!