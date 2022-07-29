Aanand L Rai chose cricket to destress on the sets of Raksha Bandhan

With two films, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Raksha Badhan’ releasing back to back Aanand L Rai definitely knows what helps him destress. It’s cricket.

It is said that Aanand L Rai really loves cricket. Anyone who knows him, knows this. And here’s proof. He was often seen playing cricket on sets of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ whenever he got the chance. He also recently had a showing of the trailer for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at the west Indies vs India match series. Looks like Aanand L Rai loves cricket just as much as making movies!

His latest directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon starring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on 11th August 2022.