Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan team reaches Ahmedabad

With less than a week left for the release of Aanand L Rai’s highly anticipated movie ‘Raksha Bandhan’, the movie cast including Akshay Kumar and his co-stars, are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in different cities of the country. Akshay, Aanand L Rai and the cast jetted off to Ahmedabad for promotions.

Continuing his sweet gesture of gifting something special to his on-screen sisters from each city he visits during movie promotions, this time as the team is in Ahmedabad, Akshay took the sisters for Bandhani shopping, much to their surprise and gifted them Ahmedabad’s traditional Bandhani.

During their stay, the movie team also attended a press conference and interacted with the gathered media.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films, written by Himanshu Sharma & Kanika Dhillon, the music of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Raksha Bandhan featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to release on 11th August 2022.