Aankhein: Navjot Ahuja releases new single about love, life and the fear of losing someone

Indie singer-songwriter Navjot Ahuja returns with his latest track, ‘Aankhein’, a deeply personal song inspired by an evening that stayed with him. Over the years, Navjot has carved a space for himself with songwriting rooted in personal experiences and emotions that connect with listeners. With ‘Aankhein’, he continues to draw from the world around him, turning a deeply personal moment into music.

The song captures the feeling of seeing just how deeply someone can become a part of your life and how love can make you feel both the beauty of having them and the fear of losing them.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Navjot Ahuja said, “Aankhein started in the most ordinary way. I had cooked dinner for her, we were sitting on the bed with the frying pan between us, and when I looked into her eyes that night, I saw life and I saw death. That moment became the song. Love makes you feel happiness and sorrow with the same intensity, sometimes deeper than you’ve ever felt before. That’s why the first line is happy and the second is sad, and then song ends with – ‘Maut dikhi aur dikh gayi zindagi, jab dekhi humne aankhein teri’.”

That thought runs through the song from beginning to end. ‘Aankhein’ explores the strange contradiction of love – how the same person can make you feel completely alive while also making you aware of how vulnerable you are. The song moves between happiness and sorrow with the same emotional intensity, before arriving at its closing line, bringing the two emotions together through the very eyes that inspired the song.

The intimacy of the song also comes through in these lyrics. “Shaam dhale, chal ghar chale, tere liye hum khana banaaye / Aa ghar chale, baith ke phir, haathon se hum apne khilaaye” speaks about cooking for someone you love as a simple way of showing that you care, finding affection in those little things you do for each other. “Ye zindagi pehli dafa lagi haseen, jab bahaane se mujhe tu chhoone lagi” captures the butterflies that come with being in love – when even the smallest touch can leave you feeling something that is difficult to put into words.

The release comes at a significant point in Navjot’s journey. His previous single ‘Khat’ has crossed 400 million streams, spent seven months in the Top 5 and counting, and inspired over 1.1 million Instagram Reel creations. The song’s extraordinary organic journey has established Navjot as a voice that can turn deeply personal emotions into music that resonates with a much wider audience.

With ‘Aankhein’, Navjot continues to follow the instinct that has always shaped his songwriting – less about chasing numbers and more about making music that feels honest. His approach remains rooted in writing what feels right to him, rather than creating music around expectations. Taking another deeply personal moment and turning it into a song, ‘Aankhein’ continues that journey, putting words to a feeling that can be difficult to explain.