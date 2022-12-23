“Aar Ya Paar is genuinely the most thrilling show I’ve ever been a part of” – Sumeet Vyas

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their new Hotstar Specials – Aar Ya Paar, a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The action-drama series is created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP , directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha releases on December 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

We’re all suckers for good thrillers that keep us hooked until the end. It’s exciting to see artists support spine-chilling thrillers in a world where content reigns supreme. Aar Ya Paar actor and heartthrob Sumeet Vyas indeed did enjoy his experience of working on Aar Ya Paar.

Talking about Aar Ya Paar, Sumeet Vyas said, “It’s an action packed show. It’s very raw, it’s grungy and it’s genuinely the most thrilling show I’ve ever been a part of. Aar Ya Paar is one of the most exciting shows on the internet right now, in India especially. The viewers can expect a spine chilling thriller and at the same time a very human story that it was essentially trying to say. It’s a very radical and risky story but kudos to D+H for believing in the show. I’ve really enjoyed all the work that I’ve done with them and I really hope that our association is longer and more fruitful for each of us.”