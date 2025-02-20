Aarushi Nishank: Bringing India’s rooted stories to the silver screen

In an era where films like Pushpa 2, Tumbbad, and various regional films are captivating audiences with deeply rooted narratives, Aarushi Nishank stands out as a visionary filmmaker committed to reviving India’s folklore and traditional storytelling through her production house, Himshrii Films.

Aarushi Nishank started Himshrii Films from scratch and, in a short span, has successfully produced Life Hill Gayi, a commissioned show for a major studio like Hotstar. She is now collaborating with other leading platforms on multiple projects, emphasizing the importance of storytelling that resonates with the present times. According to her, whether it is writing or filmmaking, relevance is key.

“We all grew up listening to bedtime stories from our grandmothers, tales that charmed us, transported us into magical worlds, and taught us values. Unfortunately, as we have transitioned into a world of nuclear families, we no longer have the privilege of hearing these stories firsthand. In today’s world, cinema has taken the role of a grandmother’s storytelling. Himshrii Films is dedicated to reviving these forgotten folk tales, myths, and deeply rooted narratives, bringing them to the Indian film industry with all their colors and charm,” Aarushi Nishank shares.

Currently, she is working on two to three major projects that align with this vision, collaborating with prominent production houses. While details remain under wraps, she plans to announce these ventures at a later stage.

One of the most significant films under Himshrii Films is Tarini, which tells the inspiring story of six women naval officers who achieved a historic milestone. This film, written by renowned lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi and poet Kumar Vishwas, is being developed in association with a major production house. Tarini captures an unprecedented moment in history—when women naval officers were granted permission to embark on a solo expedition, a feat never achieved before.

Additionally, Aarushi Nishank is gearing up for another ambitious project set in Uttarakhand, further strengthening her commitment to showcasing India’s cultural and historical richness. Recently, she was seen engaging with some of the industry’s top producers and actors, signaling exciting collaborations in the pipeline

Himshrii Films is dedicated to working with writers and directors who have a strong connection to folklore and traditional narratives. The company seeks storytellers who can weave authentic, vibrant, and meaningful tales reminiscent of the grandmother’s bedtime stories

Aarushi Nishank hails from a family deeply rooted in literature, education, and public service. Her father, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, is not only a former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and the former Education Minister of India but also a prolific writer. Her mother, a former principal, is also an accomplished writer. She has published two poetry collections, including Dharti Swarg Banaugi and Kalam Masal Ban Jaye.

Aarushi Nishank, a renowned Kathak dancer, TEDx speaker, and actress, has made an extraordinary impact across multiple creative fields. She has featured in several popular music videos, including Wafa Na Raas Aayi for T-Series, alongside Jubin Nautiyal and Himansh Kohli, which has garnered over 314 million views on YouTube. Additionally, she appeared in Teri Galliyo Se with Gurmeet Chaudhary and has collaborated with Zee Music, further cementing her widespread recognition. With her diverse talents and expertise, Aarushi is reshaping India’s entertainment landscape by blending artistry with powerful storytelling.

As we eagerly await the announcement of her new ventures, it is evident that Aarushi Nishank and Himshrii Films are on a mission to bring India’s rich storytelling traditions back to the mainstream, ensuring that folklore and history continue to inspire generations to come.