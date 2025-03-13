Aarushi Nishank recognized among Elite Most Powerful Women in 2025 for Her excellence in entertainment and social impact

Renowned entrepreneur, Actor, Producer and environmentalist Ms Aarushi Nishank has been honored as one of the Elite Most Powerful Women in 2025, as featured in Womenpreneur magazine’s prestigious March edition along with Kubbra Sait, Shalini Passi, Madhuri Jain Grover and Diva Dipti, . The recognition celebrates her remarkable influence in entertainment and social impact, positioning her among the most inspiring women leaders of the year.

In addition to her magazine feature, Nishank was also awarded the Entrepreneurial Excellence in Entertainment & Social Impact honor, presented by Entrepreneurial Arabia. This accolade highlights her dedication to meaningful storytelling in the entertainment industry while simultaneously driving social change through her initiatives.

Aarushi Nishank, widely known for her multifaceted contributions to cinema, literature, and environmental advocacy