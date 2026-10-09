Aastha Gill drops debut Punjabi EP Wild Card

Singer Aastha Gill officially enters a powerhouse new chapter with the release of her highly anticipated Punjabi EP, ‘Wild Card’ featuring three brand-new tracks ‘21 Shots’, ‘Farebi’ and ‘Calgary’ launched on the world’s first fully automated music label, Rthyms.

While the Delhi-born star has historically dominated charts with massive Punjabi features alongside industry heavyweights such as Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh, this project marks a deeply personal milestone as her official debut Punjabi project as a fully independent artist as she effortlessly reconnects with her cultural roots to deliver an authentic, raw sound that she completely controls.

After an intentional eight-month hiatus to reconstruct her sound, Gill’s pivot to releasing music entirely on her own terms proves to be a masterstroke. The EP explores the complex, high-stakes dynamics of modern love, distance and unapologetic loyalty, beautifully weaving raw Punjabi storytelling with high-fashion, global pop aesthetics.

The first song, ‘21 Shots’, serves as a cornerstone of the project, flipping the script on typical urban romance with a sharp, countdown structure that details a fierce, ride-or-die relationship between a high-fashion law student in London and a fearless majhail from Punjab. This is followed by ‘Farebi’, written by Gurjit Gill, a track that dives into a fiery confrontation where a sharp, clear-eyed woman calls out a deceitful partner who is busy living it up at house parties and driving around in a new G-Wagon while ignoring her love. The final track, ‘Calgary’, written by Rym Gill, shifts focus to the painful contrast of long-distance love, capturing the perspective of a delicate Punjabi girl shivering in the snows of Canada while her partner is busy rocking the music scene back home in Chandigarh, evoking the legendary, fierce imagery of Jeona Morh di rafal to show her unwavering stance despite the rumours and thousands of miles dividing them.

Aastha Gill states, “”Releasing my debut Punjabi EP, Wild Card, independently has been a liberating experience and a true homecoming for me. Over the years, I’ve done some amazing Punjabi features, but this is the first time I am steering the ship entirely on my own terms. Because it’s so close to my heart, I wanted it to be absolutely perfect, my Punjabi actually needed a lot of polishing and we went through countless takes and retakes in the studio to get the diction, the grit, and the emotion exactly right. We decided to call the EP Wild Card because it represents the unexpected; no one in their wildest dreams thought I would drop this kind of project right now. I wanted to go back to my roots and deliver something raw, authentic, and unapologetic. With ‘21 Shots,’ ‘Farebi,’ and ‘Calgary,’ we are bringing three entirely different vibes to the table that reflect the modern Punjabi spirit. We took gritty narratives, wrapped them up in a hyper-stylized pop universe, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience this ultimate wild card move.”

The project’s visual and audio presentation remains vibrant and energetic. Directed to be a visual feast, the EP’s universe is wrapped in a bubble-gum pop aesthetic saturated with funky undertones and electric energy. Known for her standout style statements, Gill serves as the ultimate fashionista across this project, unleashing a series of hyper-stylized wardrobe changes that display serious haute couture vibes, making the project’s visual identity acts as much a global runway show as it does a musical release.

‘Wild Card’ is available now across all major streaming platforms.