Aayush Sharma enjoys a recreational Sunday – spends quality time with family

Having juggled an extremely busy shooting schedule, the young and talented actor Aayush Sharma took the opportunity of enjoying Sunday spending quality time with his family engaging in multiple fun activities.

Aayush Sharma is not only a dedicated and hardworking actor but also a doting father to his two kids- Ahil and Ayat, as well as a loving husband to Arpita Khan Sharma. The social media of the actor speaks volumes about his striking balance between work and personal life as he occasionally gives a glimpses into his life.

After having spent a long time away from his family on the sets of his upcoming next Antim, Aayush Sharma engaged with various fun and games with his son Ahil enjoying his spare time.

Superhero Fandom:

The doting dad is training his son to be the best of the DC as well as Marvel universes, the testimony of the same is the videos wherein Aayush is seen quizzing Ahil about the prominent Superheroes and their prevailing traits.

Tickles and Kisses:

Laughing away their troubles quite literally, Aayush Sharma and his son Ahil engaged in a tickle attack, forcing them to be left in splits. Expressing his fondness with affectionate kisses, Aayush showered his love on Ahil giving us father-son goals.

Love for Aayush or chocolate?

Engaging in a hearty conversation, Aayush Sharma asked son Ahil about his favourite actor and the dedicated son was quick to take Aayush’s name. However, soon after the answer, Ahil was offered a chocolate, leaving us wondering if it was the love for chocolate or the actor.

Sharing pictures with his family on social media time to time, Aayush Sharma offers fans and followers family goals with the innate love and affection shared by the couple and the kids with each other.

Often, Aayush Sharma shares pictures and videos with his young daughter Ayat that creates a stir on social media in no time owing to the abundant adorable quotient.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, the first look of which created an uproar on the internet.