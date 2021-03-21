Aayush Sharma gets back to routine working out with sand bags post his Maldives trip

Grabbing eyeballs with his phenomenal transformation, Aayush Sharma continues to impress everyone with his rigorous workout routine, despite the unavailability of proper equipment. Post the much deserved vacation to Maldives, Aayush Sharma is back to his stringent training schedule as the actor works out with sand bags.

Seen lifting bags full of sand the young actor looked lethal, Sharing a video of his workout regime, Aayush Sharma said, “Surprise body shot post the holiday…nothing to pump so sand bag to rescue”. Giving a testimony of his sheer hard work, dedication, zest and unmatchable focus.

Applauded widely for his remarkable transformation for film Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush’s fitness videos and posts have been making headlines.

Having shot continuously for his film Antim, Aayush had a very hectic schedule wrapping the shoots of this action packed film. Post rewinding from a much deserved vacation, Aayush hits back with the same intensity.

Inspiring us through our lazy weekends, Aayush gives us serious fitness and self motivation goals. Gearing up for his most awaited movie Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush will be seen playing a more intense character, with high on action scenes and locking horns with no other than Salman Khan.