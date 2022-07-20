Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon; gearing up for his upcoming music video

Monsoon is aptly touted as the season of falling in love, in tandem with the feeling, Aayush Sharma is all set to launch his upcoming music video ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’. After the success of Antim: The Final Truth, the audience was hooked to watch the actor’s latest move, putting the excitement to ease, Aayush treats his fans with the perfect romantic song for the season!

Piquing the excitement for the song, Aayush Sharma shared a BTS picture from the music video co-starring Neha Sharma, announcing the release of teaser tomorrow, 21st July, Thursday.

After the humongous success of the melodious love track ‘Manjha’, Aayush Sharma is set to present another romantic ballad with ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’.

Offering glimpses into the song with the posters, Aayush Sharma has set the mood for the love song, set against the backdrop of the monsoons, taking us back to the old school romance. From a shed in fields to boat in a lake, the setting of the song is stirring the excitement for the refreshing chemistry between Aayush and Neha.

Having carved a name for himself as the versatile actor with two diverse and impactful performances in Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma is scaling his journey to stardom, one project at a time.