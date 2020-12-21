Aayush Sharma goes through a physical transformation for Antim

The young and dynamic Aayush Sharma’s super muscular physique in the first look of his upcoming film Antim has got everyone surprised owing ti his remarkable transformation.

Making his debut in the 2018’s LoveYatri, Aayush Sharma was introduced as the young, lean guy-next-door with long hair, with a sweet and simple personality who wouldn’t even harm a fly.

Now, as the first look of Antim released, the audience is treated with the incredible transformation of the actor as Aayush Sharma gained 15kgs and bulked up building a muscular body.

Hitting the gym regularly, Aayush Sharma’s efforts over the year have shown results as the actor has surprised everyone with his magnificent transformation.

Aayush Sharma would be seen as the deadly gangster fighting against the mighty police officer played by Salman Khan and the former is leaving no stones unturned to match the gravitas of the latter in the teaser that dropped today.