Aayush Sharma releases second song from his film Antim: The Final Truth, Bhai Ka Birthday

As the much-awaited film Antim nears it’s release the hype and anticipation only seems to be rising. The fan’s excitement went up a notch as Aayush Sharma was present at Raj Mandir in Jaipur for a very special occasion.

After the release of hit song ‘Vignaharta’ which got the fans dancing the film saw it’s second song releasing, ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’. Aayush Sharma was present at the unveiling and had a blast with the fans present over there and later had a fun interaction session with fans whose birthday falls in the month of November.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will release theatrically by Zee Studios on November 26.