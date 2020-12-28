Aayush Sharma thanks Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar & the audience for terrific response to Antim…The Final Truth’s first look

The first video look of the upcoming film Antim starring Aayush Sharma has left the audience stunned with the amazing transformation the actor underwent for fitting into his character. This surely wasn’t easy for Aayush but the actor has given immense dedication for his character- bringing every detail to his chiselled physique and that fierce look!

The audience lauded the actor for his dedication and expressing gratitude thanking his fans, Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar the actor says, “The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hard work finally pays off and efforts are appreciated.

From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude towards @beingsalmankhan & @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits”

Antim…The Final Truth is Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial which will star both the stars scaling over each other with their strong characters, set to bring an entertainment extravaganza to the screens.

The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.