Abeer Chopra returns with new EP Radio For Two

Indie pop singer-songwriter Abeer Chopra is back with his new EP ‘Radio For Two’,

released via UR Debut, bringing together three tracks including Manzoor, Rehna Yahin and

Khaali. The EP looks at love through three different lenses: the comfort of having someone,

the fear of losing them and the emptiness that follows. Rather than treating the songs as

separate stories, Abeer wanted to connect them to create one easy, relatable listen.

Each track brings its own mood while staying true to Abeer’s distinctive, melodic sound.

Manzoor captures the lovely feeling of finding someone who just gets you; Rehna Yahin

channels that feeling of asking someone not to leave when you are completely lovestruck,

while Khaali deals with the silence and emptiness that follows after they eventually do. With soft vocals, heartfelt lyrics and a sound that works just as well on headphones as it does on a late-night drive, ‘Radio For Two’ feels like a phase everybody has experienced.

Abeer Chopra has been steadily carving out his own space in the indie scene, winning listeners over with releases like Mulakaatein, Chehra, Tum Hi, Ud Lena, Patang, and Noor.

His latest track, Janse Naina, has further strengthened his momentum, earning encouraging reviews and adding fresh buzz to his growing journey. Now, with UR Debut, a platform dedicated to bringing emerging voices and fresh music to a wider audience, Abeer steps into

his next chapter with a three-track EP that brings together his signature sound, fresh

storytelling and evolving artistry.

Talking about the EP, Abeer Chopra said, ”I think every relationship leaves you with a few songs in your head. With ‘Radio For Two’, I wanted to put those feelings out there. I’ve been writing songs around these little moments for a while, so putting these three together felt likefinally connecting the dots. I hope people find a bit of their own story in them, whether they’re listening to it with someone or alone.”

‘Radio For Two’ by Abeer Chopra is out now on all major music streaming platforms,

marking another release in UR Debut’s growing roster of emerging independent artists and new-age sounds