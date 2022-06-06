Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar after sporting a bulky body in Nikamma

Currently making the right noise for his upcoming film Nikamma, one of the fittest actors in the industry today, Abhimanyu Dassani has been impressing everyone with his chiseled body.

With washboard abs and toned muscles, Abhimanyu Dassani who sports a very bulky and toned body in Nikamma, lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

While Nikamma was shot earlier, Meenakshi Sundareshwar released before, offering his lean guy-next-door look, and now as his upcoming film releases next week, see his bulked body in Nikamma.

Talking about his preparation for Nikamma, Abhimanyu Dassani said, “I had to put on a lot of weight, but at the same time, I had to sport a chiselled look. In 2019, I trained in Krav Maga in Turkey and learnt hand-to-hand combat for the film. I had to look the part of a ‘nikamma. My hair had to be [messy), almost an out-of-bed look.”

The weight gain was aided by a strict diet plan. The actor banked on a five-meal plan, comprising wholesome home-made food. “For lunch and dinner, I had two bowls of protein, mostly chicken, with a bowl of green vegetables and some plain (white) rice. I complemented this with a stipulated water intake, and hitting the gym.”

While gaining weight required a strenuous process, Abhimanyu had a bigger challenge after a chunk of the movie was shot. The actor was expected to shed the extra kilos soon, as he was to begin filming Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), which required him to adopt a lean guy-next-door look. He remembers, “I had to lose all the weight for Meenakshi Sundareshwar. [After the film was shot], I had to regain the [extra] weight for Nikamma because we had a few days’ shoot and a song sequence left.”

Exhibiting utmost dedication and commitment, Abhimanyu Dassani effortlessly slid into his characters offering different avatars for his projects.

Known for his unconventional and impressive choices in films, Abhimanyu has made a mark with his unique performances from his debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ to Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Now unfolding yet again unseen facet of his versatility, Abhimanyu steps in the masala entertainer zone portraying the ideal massy hero image.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated for release on 17th June, 2022.