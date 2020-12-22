Abhinav Shekhar, Shanya Kapur, Aruna Sharma, and Ashwini Aher walk the ramp for Celebrity Designer Archana Kochhar at Bombay Times Fashion Week

Celebrity designer Archana Kochhar is doing the first-day finale for the Bombay Times Fashion Week which is hitting on 23rd of December, 2020.

Archana Kochhar’s, has showcased her designs at various national & international shows. She is also known for working closely along with, the honourable PM Narendra Modi on ‘Make in India’ campaign by putting up various projects like – Banjara & Warli. This year, the designer added a round of power women and men to her fashion show to celebrate the efforts and achievements of these women & men of substance.



Abhinav Shekhar who’s been breaking the stereotype with his motivational songs like Log kya kahenge, Tabaahi, Hindustan was one of the power men. Socialite and Philanthropist Shanya Kapur, Femina magazine’s “face of the fortnight” Ashwini Aher and, Socialite and Philanthropist Aruna Sharma walked the ramp as power women. It is really commendable to see, how wonderfully the fashion industry is trying on come on track again & fight back, the unpleasant days of corona outbreak.



Everyone’s eyes will be glued to see, how these young talented artists steal the show at Bombay Times.