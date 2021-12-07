Abhishek Bachchan heaps praises on Hrithik Roshan’s ‘imperfect’ dance moves in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan literally stunned the audiences and the critics with his avatar in Super 30 as a teacher from Bihar, Anand Kumar. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan lavished him with praises and opened up about his equation with Hrithik.

Speaking about Hrithik, Abhishek said, “I still remember when I saw super 30, I couldn’t stop myself. I called him and asked him who’s that guy. I can’t see Hrithik Roshan and for him that’s a big thing, because so much of Hrithik’s image is of adoreness and to completely destroy that and play Super 30 – it was simply a magical film.”

Abhishek says, “There was a song Basanti no dance and in the end everybody is seen dancing. As a protagonist who is a teacher, he couldn’t control himself and energetically joins in. I got goosebumps seeing that. It’s so emotional. The point is Hrithik Roshan dances and when he dances he’s one of the best in the world but he didn’t dance like Hrithik Roshan, he danced like the character. That’s brilliant.”

The Kaabil actor for the first time in his career attempted to play a real-life person. And with the kind of positive reviews that he is still garnering, for his convincing portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar, is exemplary.