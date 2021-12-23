Abhishek Bajaj lauded for his willpower; fans call him ‘superman’ for shooting despite of having sixteen stitches

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who’s currently basking in the success of his recently released Bollywood film, Chandigarh Karein Aashiqui, has been making headlines for his unshakeable determination and fitness inspiration. The actor who plays the role of Sandy, Ayuhmann Khurrana’s character, Mannu’s rival, has had a rather interesting auditioning and shooting experience that’s noteworthy. After the actor’s interview went viral, fans took to social media to praise Abhishek’s dedication and willpower.

In a recent interview, the actor was quoted saying, “On the first day of shoot, I walked onto the set with sixteen stitches on my arm and I had to pull a jeep. I was taken aback because I was training for my lower body but my upper body was weak because I was unable to train with sixteen stiches on”. The actor managed to shoot the entire film with constant dedication and efforts, leaving the audience and his fans impressed.

Reacting to the same, the actor’s fans tweeted out words of appreciation and called him ‘Superman’ owing to his unshakeable willpower and determination towards work. Also, 2021 seems to have a lucky year for the handsome actor with two hit projects releasing back-to-back. The actor also stars in the web show, Your Honour 2 which was very well received by the audience.